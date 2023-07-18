Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $859,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 836,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 619,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

