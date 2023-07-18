Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SP Plus worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $789.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About SP Plus

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.