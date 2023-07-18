Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

