Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $365,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

