Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $650,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.