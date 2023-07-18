Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,559 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 213.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.