Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Barclays decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.1 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.