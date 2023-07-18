Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 207,147 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,147 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

