Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 105,991 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $63.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.