Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,577 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 45,577 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

