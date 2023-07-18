Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,592 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

