Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Decreased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VYM stock opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.