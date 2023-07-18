Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,595,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.