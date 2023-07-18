Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,995 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 334,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 124,092 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 141,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

