Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.51.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
