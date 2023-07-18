Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

