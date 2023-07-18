Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 198,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,751,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,323,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,876,556,000 after buying an additional 65,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 867,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $195,550,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $243.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $457.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

