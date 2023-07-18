Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.58.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

