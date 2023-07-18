Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.