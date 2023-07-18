Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 13,680 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.49. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.