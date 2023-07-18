Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 13,680 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.49. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
