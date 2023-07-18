Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,727 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,782,442. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $202.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

