Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

