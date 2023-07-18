Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

