Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

SHW stock opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $268.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

