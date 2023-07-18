Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $11.38 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

TJX opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

