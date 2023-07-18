Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

