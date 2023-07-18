Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average of $182.72. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

