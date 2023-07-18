Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.86 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

