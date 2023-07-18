Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $239.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.02.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,836 shares of company stock valued at $77,005,488. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.06.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.