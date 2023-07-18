Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $196.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

