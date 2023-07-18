Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $968.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $932.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $665.45 and a one year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

