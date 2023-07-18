Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of T opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $20.86.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
