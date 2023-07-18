Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

