Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,766 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $592.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $594.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.