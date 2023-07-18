Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Shares of ITW opened at $251.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $254.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

