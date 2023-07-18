Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,877 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

