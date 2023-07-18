Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.15.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $353.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $355.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

