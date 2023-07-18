Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $186.26 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

