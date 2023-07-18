Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 215.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 771,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 527,082 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,816,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,737,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,545,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

