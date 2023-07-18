Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

