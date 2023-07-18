Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

