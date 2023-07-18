Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -438.71%.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
