Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 7,277 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CL opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

