Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

