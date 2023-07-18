Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

