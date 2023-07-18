WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.25.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $450.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.69 and its 200 day moving average is $485.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

