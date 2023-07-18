Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.95% and a return on equity of 23.10%. On average, analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

