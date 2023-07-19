101,102 Shares in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.