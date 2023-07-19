843 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $254.45 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $254.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.01.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.75.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

