Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,744 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.