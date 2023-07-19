Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 82 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $164.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

