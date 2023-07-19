AIA Group Ltd Sells 199 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

